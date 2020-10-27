By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah |

Following the non-payment of verified Presidential Amnesty Programme’s contractors from November 2019 to date, coupled with the rumoured plan by the present administration to scrap the Amnesty Programme, aggrieved ex-militants in the Niger Delta region have indicated their interest to join the EndSARS protest platform to ask the National Security Adviser to the President, Babagana Monguno to facilitate the payment of all contractors within 48 hours .

Speaking on a live radio programme on Silverbird FM, in Yenagoa yesterday leader of the third phase of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, General Ebi John, who lamented the pains the ex-militants in the Niger Delta are going through as a result of the non-payment of contractors handling various training and empowerment schemes in the programme, reiterated that the most critical part of the Amnesty Programme is the reintegration of the ex-agitators into civil life, which has to do with the training and empowerment of the ex-agitators to enable them to have sustainable sources of livelihoods in line with the amnesty deal with the federal government.

General John said the amnesty office deliberately stopped payment of verified contractors since November last year which has resulted to non-training and empowerment of the ex-agitators, adding that action was a clear indication of the rumoured scraping of the Presidential Amnesty Programme by the present administration.

“Our findings indicate that Retired Gen Monguno who is the National Security Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari is the brain behind the non-functioning of the programme because of his agenda of eventually scrapping the Presidential Amnesty Programme.