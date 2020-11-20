Former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), J.B.Daudu (SAN), another senior advocate of Nigeria Chief Mike Ozekhome and a senior law lecturer at University of Lagos, Wahab Shittu have disagreed on federal government’s anti-corruption efforts and its handling of recovered proceeds of crime, including forfeited assets.

Shittu has been prosecuting the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) cases just as he was also Magu’s lead defence lawyer at the Justice Isa Ayo Salami-led Judicial Commission of Inquiry investigating the alleged diversion of recovered assets and other corruption charges brought against Magu and other EFCC officials.

The three lawyers spoke in Abuja at Day 4 of the 3rd Annual Criminal law Review Conference organised by Daudu-Foundation, Rule of Law Development Foundation.

The 5-day event is with the theme, ‘’Updates and development within the last 12 months on criminal justice procedure and evidence in Nigeria.

However, yesterday’s sub-theme was Economic crimes and forfeiture of proceeds of crime.

Meanwhile, Ozekhome accused the government of disregarding constitutional provisions on rights protection and being selective in its supposed fight against corruption.

He argued that suspended acting EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu was currently experiencing the sought of treatment he had subjected others to, while he claimed to be fighting corruption.

Ozekhome faulted the practice where anti-graft agencies were also

involved in the management and disposal of forfeited assets and

suggested the creation of a separate agency for the management and

disposal of seized assets.

Shittu, who is Magu’s lawyer before the Justice Ayo Salami (rtd)-led

Presidential Committee currently probing the EFCC, disagreed with

Ozekhome and contended that Magu did no wrong as nothing has been

found against him.

He argued that rather than criticising the anti-graft efforts,

everyone should join hands with the government to ensure an efficient

and effective process that guarantees the interest of all.

“We should all come on board in designing an effective and efficient

legal framework for the management and disposal of seized and

confiscated assets in our country,” he added

Ozekhome and Shittu spoke in Abuja on the theme: “Judicial updates and

legislative developments on economic crimes and forfeiture of proceeds

of crime,” at the on-going 3rd Annual Criminal Law Conference of the

Rule of Law Development Foundation (RLDF).

Shittu faulted the 22-man committee recently inaugurated by the

Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice,

Abhubakar Malami (SAN) to dispose of assets forfeited to the Federal

Government, arguing that it is inconsistent with constitutional and

statutory provisions.

However, Malami on Tuesday said that he acted inline with the extant

laws including the provisions EFCC Establishment Act 2004 in setting

up the recently inaugurated

Inter-Ministerial Asset Disposal Committee.