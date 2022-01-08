A former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, has said he would help to ensure that the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, emerges the PDP flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election.

Aliyu made this known when he met with members of the Atiku Support Group led by the national publicity secretary, Dr El Mo Victor.

Aliyu expressed gratitude for the visit and urged the group to always count on his unwavering support.

“As for me, I will do everything within my powers to ensure that Atiku Abubakar emerges the flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP),” he said.

During the meeting, Dr El Mo Victor spoke about the direct and indirect primary, saying the organisation was fully ready to face any method of election adopted.

He urged Aliyu to ensure that all delegates from Niger State vote for Atiku if indirect primary is adopted by the party.

Victor expressed the belief that Atiku remained the best choice for the PDP to wrestle power from the APC to fix Nigeria’s ailing economy, create jobs for the youth and unite the people.

The national women leader; Dr Lynn Bassey, Sir Mike Achimugu Lion of Jada, director media; Hon Abdulazeez Akinsanya, South West Zonal coordinator; Hon. Anngu Orngu, North-Central zonal coordinator and Mrs Joy Wokocha, ASO diaspora coordinator, Canada were in the delegation.

They also meet with the Niger State PDP chairman, Barr Beji Tanko, who promised to work closely with the organisation to achieve its objectives and mission.

Beji stated that he was convinced that with ASO, the 2023 project was a done deal for the PDP. He advised the organisation to remain resolute in its drive and guard against saboteurs.