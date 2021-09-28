A former Adamawa South Senator, Grace Folashade Bent, has been honoured with the CLIMA Africa Award 2021 in recognition of her outstanding achievements and impacts on humanity.

The award ceremony which took place in Abuja on Saturday, September 25, 2021, saw other prominent Nigerians honoured alongside Senator Bent in different categories for their positive impacts in the society.

They included former President Goodluck Jonathan, who was honoured with ‘Positive Impact Peace’ award; Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom and his Taraba State counterpart, Darius Ishaku, and chairman emeritus, DAAR Communications Pls, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, among other eminent persons.

According to CLIMA Africa CEO, Uwak Mike, the organisation “celebrates Christian legends and impact makers in every sphere of life irrespective of age and gender.”

Responding, Senator Bent expressed surprise at her choice for the award, saying that the award notification caught her unawares.

“I didn’t see it coming, especially against the background that I am not occupying any political office, which some people may have thought was the reason for the award.

“I feel the genuineness of the award coming at a time that I am out of a political office, but have consistently and effortlessly continued to assist indigent Nigerians, less-privileged, youths and the widows with my NGO, Grace Bent Light Foundation.

“I never knew I was been watched, this is one of the very good awards I have received in recent times, it’s obvious that in whatever we do in life, we can only run but cannot hide.

“I congratulate the CLIMA Africa organisers for their painstaking meticulousness in selecting the crop of awardees for this year 2021,” the former federal lawmaker said.

Senator Bent, who represented Adamawa South senatorial district in the National Assembly from 2007 to 2011, is a political activist and a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).