The remains of late Super Eagles’ former Media Officer, Ben Omokagbor Alaiya, who died recently after a brief illness, will be laid to rest in his hometown, Ososo, Edo State, tomorrow (Saturday).

Alaiya, who was Super Eagles’ media officer from November 2011 to February 2015, died on October 5 in his hometown, Ososo, Edo State, after a brief illness.

According to Alaiya’s family, the deceased’s grave was dug, as is the custom in Ososo, yesterday, while the body would be laid to rest tomorrow after a requiem mass.

Family and friends of the late Alaiya, on Saturday, last week, held a service of songs for him at the Redeem Christian Church of God’s Beautiful Gate Parish, Praise Hill Estate, Arepo, to bid him farewell.

To ensure that the late Alaiya is given a befitting burial, president, Guild of Sports Editors, Tony Ubani, has called on all sports journalists from across the country, especially Lagos, Edo State and its environs, to attend the late Editor-in-Chief of SportsDay Newspapers’ funeral slated to begin by 10.00 a.m. tomorrow.