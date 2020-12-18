The stage for the celebration was set by the institution’s vice chancellor, Prof. Richard Kimbir, who highlighted the worrisome electricity supply situation on the campus before the federal government intervened through the solar power project.

Kimbir was excited that the project would ensure 24-hour power supply to FUAM, which is among the first nine universities across the country selected for the project.

The VC commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the successful implementation of the Energising Education Programme (EEP) through the installation of 8.25 solar hybrid project in the institution.

He said: “The launch of reliable and sustainable 8.25mw solar hybrid off-grid electricity on this campus will help to develop and operate a centre to train and certify students in courses related to renewable energy.”

While appealing for the immediate provision of energy-efficient solar street light which is also one of the components of the project to ensure the safety of students, staff members, and visitors to the institution, Prof Kimbir said that in the last one month that the project had been completed and test- run, the university had been enjoying uninterrupted power supply.

“The university under my watch cannot be thankful enough to Mr. President for solving one of the major problems of this institution, the university is quite desirous that the training component of the project would also come on board to ensure its sustainability.”

He applauded REA through its managing director, Engr Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, noting that the organisation had set the record of bridging the barrier between day and night on the campus, which would embolden teaching research and workout plan on campus.

Kimbir, however, lamented that the constant strike by unions in the Institution had thwarted the academic calendar and developmental activities of the institution and called for peaceful resolution to enable the reopening of the school.

More than 12 out of the 36 months of the university’s activities have been held down due to strike actions by industrial unions on campus, which, he said, had brought negative impacts on the developmental strides of the institutions.

He appealed to the federal government to create access roads in the institution to facilitate movement on the campus.

The VC said that the absence of access roads in the institution was one of the major challenges faced by the university. He equally decried the constraints of the institution to modernize its infrastructure to backup teaching, research, and extension services.

“Apart from inadequate funding which is a major challenge to realising the mission and mandate of the university, strike actions by industrial unions on campus have been another serious challenge the institution is facing because the negative impact of hours lost in the process can best be imagined,” Kimbir said.

While decrying the debilitating impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the institution’s productive capacity in the last nine months due to the lockdown, the VC hinted that the university is developing modern infrastructure in agriculture.

Kimbir informed that the launch of the first-ever Open Education Resources (OER) platform has lifted the ranking of the university from 47th to the 32nd position among Nigerian universities by the 2019 ranking.

The university administrator added under the three years of his administration, the university had completed and taken delivery of hybrid power plant which is rated as the highest singular solar power plant in the West Africa sub-region to ensure uninterrupted power supply on campus.

“We have also reticulated water on campus, a feat the university attained recently, activation of partnership agreements with agro-business companies on mechanised farming and seed multiplication programme to modernise farming practices as well as address the problem of low quality seeds among small scale and medium farm holders across the country,” he said.

As part of the university’s contribution to cushioning the effect of COVID-19, Kimbir disclosed that the institution invented a ventilator and automated hand sanitiser dispenser and disinfectant sprayer as well as the rehabilitation of the university’s feed mill with enhanced capacity utilisation as well as mini-feed on campus.

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that FUAM is among the first three institutions that the solar hybrid project was commissioned.

Earlier, Engr Ahmad (REA MD) explained that the Energising Education Programme was aimed at providing sustainable and clean power supply to 37 federal universities and seven university teaching hospitals in the country.

Ahmad said that the programme included the provision of an independent power plant, street lighting to improve security within the universities’ campuses, upgrading the distribution network of the universities as well as developing a world-class renewable energy training centre for each university.”

In his address, Senator Gabriel Suswam, who represents Benue North East and doubles as chairman, Senate Committee on Power, commended the federal government for executing the project, stressing that it would serve the power needs of the university, especially in the area of research.

Suswam said that that as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Power, some communities in Zone A such as Anwase in Kwande, which were cut off from the national grid, will be installed with mini hybrid solar energy in the first quarter of 2021.

The paramount ruler of the Tiv Nation, His Royal Majesty, Professor James Ayatse, in his address, urged the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to allow flexibility in their negotiation and reopen universities for students to resume their studies.

The monarch noted that experience had shown that the constant strikes by the nation’s universities were responsible for the low ranking of the country’s universities globally.

Orchivirigh Ayatse, a former vice chancellor of Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, commended the government for completing the project, saying that it would help in research work in the institution because power is a major key in research.

He, however, expressed concern that the power project would not make the needed impact if academic sessions were constantly disrupted by workers’ strike.

“The industrial dispute between the federal government and ASUU should be urgently resolved so that students will return back to school. Having spent 40 years in the university community and better part of it in the managerial level I can say that if we want the universality or the system to be maintained, flexibility must be allowed by federal government and ASUU.

“We all know that part of the low ranking of Nigerian universities globally in Africa is due to the inability to run continuous sessions, and this will also have negative effects on the electricity project being commissioned today because it will be under-utilised.

“I want to commend the federal government for this project and as well appeal that flexibility should be allowed so that universities can open and students return to school because with this constant electricity, the university can compete favourably with their counterparts the world over, especially in research.”

The pro- chancellor of the university, Prof. Alkasum Abba, described the installation of the solar project as the first in the existence of the institution, saying that the facility would encourage more research in the institution.

“With this, I want to tell you that we will not fail in our mandate of delivering research services to the country, we want the state and the federal government to challenge us because for the past years of its existence, the university is under-utilised.”

In an interview with a 400 level student of Veterinary Medicine, who simply identified himself as Francis, he appealed to the federal government and ASUU to resolve their differences on the strike embarked upon by the lecturers so that academic activities would resume and the solar electricity install would not be wasted.

A lecturer in the Department of Electrical/Electronics, who sought anonymity, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for choosing FUAM to benefit from the EEP project, saying that it would enhance research work in the institution.

He appealed for the installation of solar streetlights to help the security guards on campus to patrol the nooks and crannies of the school at night.