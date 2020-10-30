The Ekiti State commissioner for Health, Dr. Oyebanji Filani, has said that exclusive breastfeeding would reduce child mortality and rake in a sum of $150 million into the Nigerian economy yearly.

Filani who lamented that only 38 percent of infants worldwide are being breastfed exclusively said this was responsible for the death of no fewer than 800,000 babies across the globe annually.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti on Thursday at a press parley commemorating the 2020 edition of breastfeeding week in Ekiti State, the commissioner stated that poor breastfeeding was largely responsible for high infant mortality in Nigeria.

He, however, said that this was being gradually checkmated in the state due to the advent of exclusive breastfeeding and improved medical practices.

Filani said Ekiti was rated as having 55.4 percent compliance with the first six months exclusive breastfeeding in 2019, saying the improvement in Ekiti was due to proactive action taken by Governor Kayode Fayemi to increase sensitisation in the state.

According to him, “Findings have shown that investing in breastfeeding will prevent 13 percent of child deaths and morbidity if 90 percent of mothers exclusively breastfeed their infants for the first six months of life.

“Globally, only 38 percent of infants are exclusively breastfed and suboptimal breastfeeding contributes to 800,000 infant deaths globally on an annual basis.

“So, any baby who is exclusively breastfed for the first six months without any formula, has fewer ear infections, respiratory illnesses, and bouts of diarrhea and has fewer hospitalisation and trips to the doctor.

“It is so significant that it has helped to remove the myth and unacceptable use of herbs and concoctions for neonate and young children”.

The commissioner said as part of the policy that would enhance adequate care for infants in Ekiti six months had been approved for maternity leave for female civil servants, while the government is considering granting of Paternity leave to make both parents responsible for the care of the newborns.