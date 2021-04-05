BY Adegwu John |

Worried by the recent attacks on schools by bandits in parts of the country, the leadership of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has announced plans to commission a special women squad that will demonstrate its bravery against terrorism and banditry.

The commandant-general of NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Abubarkar Audi, who made the disclosure during an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP, said arrangements were in top gear to deploy the special squad to patrol hideouts and flashpoints used by criminals.

Consequently, Audi revealed that the corps under his leadership has commissioned a team of researchers and intellectuals, who are currently conducting vulnerability survey of all schools in the country.

“On the Safe School Initiative, we have keyed into it and we have even commissioned a team of researchers and intellectuals who are conducting what is called vulnerability survey of all our schools and very soon we are going to launch that programme. In the interim, I have ordered that all state commandants should deploy our personnel to schools in their various states to provide safety for our children,” the commandant-general said.

The NSCDC boss, who promised to that the corps will give its best to Nigerians, added that: “I am a digital man. I like to drive this corps to be a world-class service. I will use training. When you train and retrain your personnel, they will give you their best and you will enhance their productivity.”

He appealed to the federal government to as a matter of urgency, give the Civil Defence Corps priority in terms of funding and equipment to effectively carryout its mandate.

“We have several challenges but the first and the most important one is paucity of fund. For example, we need drones that we can send on security errands,” Audi added.