By Hannatu Musawa

With news that Alhaji Balarabe Musa passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of Wednesday the 11th of November 2020, Nigeria lost a great leader. As we mourn his passing at the ripe old age of 84, we also reflect on the impact he made as one of the nation’s foremost politicians, a nationalist and avid democrat.

As a leader, he was very much a trailblazer and the human qualities and unassuming way in which he conducted himself set him apart. Alhaji Balarabe Musa was a point of pride and distinction for many Nigerians who appreciated his intelligence, humility, courage, discipline, integrity and simplicity.

He was a person who believed strongly in fairness and he stood for those values with tenacity and fortitude. He was always ready to rise up and fight for the less privileged. It has been empowering to watch him play this role.

Recently, I had the fortune of sitting and speaking to Alhaji Balarabe Musa. Over the course of three days, I spent approximately six hours interviewing him about life and politics, especially the history surrounding the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP). It was an enlightening experience for me. I learnt that he had done so much through the course of his life. In a nutshell, he has ‘been there and done that!’

Alhaji Balarabe Musa was born on the 21st of August 1936 in Kaya, Giwa local government, Kaduna State. He was born to Hajiya Hadiza and Mallam Musa Tanimu Dangimba, an Islamic Scholar.

After Secondary School, Alhaji Balarabe Musa attended Clerical School, Kongo, Zaria, where he received Clerical Training. Upon graduating, he joined the Civil Service in 1953.

While he was a Civil Servant, the government gave him a Scholarship, which enabled him to travel to the UK to study Secretarial Admin Studies. After he completed his course, Alhaji Balarabe Musa returned to Nigeria to continue working in the civil service. He returned to the United Kingdom to study Accounting in the late 1950’s.

After qualifying as a Chartered Accountant, Alhaji Balarabe Musa worked for three years in the UK before returning to Nigeria in 1969. He was employed in The Defense Industrial Corporation (DICON) as an accountant. Later, he joined Radio and Television, Kaduna, where he worked for three years as their Chief Accountant and Company Secretary. He later joined the North Central Cooperative Bank.

With such a glittering career in his past, Alhaji Balarabe Musa was well poised for the role in which his popularity was unassailable; the role that he is best known for … A Political behemoth!

After the Nigerian government lifted the Military Ban on politics, he contested and won the seat of Counselor at Zaria Local government. In politics, together with my adored father Alhaji Musa Musawa and led by the Late Grate Nigerian Hero, Mallam Aminu Kano, they formed The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP). It was a party, which stemmed from the ideology of uplifting the less privileged.

In 1979, Alhaji Balarabe Musa was nominated as the governorship candidate of the PRP unopposed. On that platform, he won the election and emerged as the democratic governor of Kaduna State… And the rest, as they say, is history!

In 1981, he proceeded to go on Self Exile to Bulgaria, then UK and returned back to Nigeria in 1983. On his return, he continued in politics and endeavored to turn the party he helped found into a vibrant political movement.

By the 1990’s when the next Military government lifted the ban on Party Politics again, he helped register the Peoples Liberation Party (PLP). Later on, he joined the Social Development Party (SDP).

In 1999, when a subsequent Military government gave way to Nigeria’s transition to Democratic rule, he was part of the re-registration of PRP and emerged as the Chairman of the party. In 2003, Alhaji Balarabe Musa became the Presidential Candidate of the PRP before emerging as the Chairman of Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP), when the dominance of the ruling PDP became in excess. He was a member of Jamatul Nasrul Islam (JNI) and volunteered to provide accounting services to them pro-bono.

There are so many ways that I can describe the father I have come to understand. …Alhaji Balarabe Musa was fearless. In him existed the capacity for great courage. He was a teacher of all things. He taught by example. His method was simple. He lived simply. His teachings are endless. His actions were in conformity with his faith. He was strong in body, in spirit, and in commitment. He fulfilled his obligations. His word was his bond. He had a quiet dignity, respecting himself the way he respected others. He was self-made and self-reliant. He always seemed to be able to draw upon boundless energy. He was hard working.

As a father, he was loving, understanding and playful with all his children. However this came with a proviso, which was that, he became a disciplinarian and strict the minute his children crossed the threshold of teenage-hood. From the age of 13, he demanded focus and structure. Then, once the children became adults, he allowed them the freedom to make their own choices.

Whether it was in his professional, political and personal role, he was a leader who was recognized as a true patriot and a man of humility and justice.

-An avid hunter, a dedicated farmer and a precise swimmer, Alhaji Balarabe Musa was truly multi dimensional. He enjoyed to walk long distance. His favorite food was Tuwon-Dawa and Miyan-Kuka and Fura-Da-Nono. As a child he played football and was an effective goalkeeper. He loved watching the news, specifically the BBC and listened to BBC Hausa. He also enjoyed watching the Discovery Channel and the National Geographic. He adored his Mercedes Benz car and relished the time he spent on his farm. He was a staunch educationist and was saddened by the stunted educational evolution in Arewa. He strongly believed that education was the only way to redeem the masses. This is why he focused on education when he was Governor of Kaduna State by introducing the ‘Day Secondary Schools’ to increase access to education.

The life of Alhaji Balarabe Musa was, in so many ways, exceptional. The example set by patriots like him vindicates the faith in our founding as a nation. The core of Nigeria was built by people like him. He, like many compatriots before him, took this nation nearer to our highest standards.

As we head into an uncertain future, one hopes that the qualities of leaders such as Alhaji Balarabe Musa should be imbibed by all. May we, as citizens, learn from people like Alhaji Balarabe Musa and lead in the way Alhaji Balarabe Musa showed us.

It is with pride that I, as a Nigerian, thank, salute and then mourn the exit of Alhaji Balarabe Musa, whose life and legacy will be remembered.

I am humbled by his wife, Aunty Murja, and his children’s strength over the past few days, their faith and their ability to focus on the amazing life they shared with Alhaji Balarabe Musa. As we mourn for this great loss, many of us will join them in prayers and sorrow.

To all who loved and respected him, especially his wife Hajiya Murjanatu and his children, Ibrahim, Sagir, Zainab, Kassim, Dayyabu, Sa’a, Hadiza, Musa Kallamu, and Ahmed, “…MAY THE ALMIGHTY REWARD YOU AND HELP YOU TO APPLY ENDURANCE AND APPRECIATION AT THIS TIME…

…INDEED, OUR SPIRIT, POSSESSIONS AND FAMILIES ARE MAGNIFICENT GIFT,S WHICH GOD HAS LOANED US FOR A PERIOD AND HE TAKES THEM AWAY AFTER THE TERMINATION OF THAT PERIOD. GRATITUDE BECOMES NECESSARY WHEN HE GIVES, AND PATIENCE IS MANDATORY WHEN HE TAKES…

… ALHAJI BALARABE MUSA WAS FROM AMONG THAT GREAT GIFT WHICH GOD ALLOWED YOU TO ENJOY IN A WAY THAT WAS FORTUNATE AND GRATIFYING. ALTHOUGH YOU LOVED HIM, HIS PLACE IS WITH HIS MAKER NOW. AS HE HAS GONE HOME, IT IS YOUR DUTY TO SHOW PATIENCE IN HIS DEATH AND GRATITUDE FOR HIS LIFE…

…MAY THE ALMIGHTY AUGMENT YOUR RECOMPENSE, BE KIND IN YOUR MISFORTUNE, FORGIVE THE DECEASED, ENCOURAGE YOU WITH ENDURANCE AND GIVE YOU PEACE!”

AS NIGERIA CLOSES THE CHAPTER OF ‘A NATIONAL TREASURE,’ “I PRAY THAT GOD FORGIVE AND HAVE MERCY ON THE SOUL OF ALHAJI BALARABE MUSA AND MAKE HONORABLE HIS RECEPTION. MAY ALLAH KEEP HIM SAFE AND SOUND, PROTECT THE PLACE WHERE HE HAS RESTED AND MAKE HIS ENTRANCE WIDE; BLESS HIM FOR HIS GOOD DEEDS AND SURROUND HIM WITH A GARDEN FILLED WITH BEAUTY. MAY HE RECEIVE THE GENTLE BLOW OF A COOL BREEZE, BE WASHED WITH SNOWFLAKES, ICE, SLEET, WATER AND EVERYTHING PURE AND CLEANSED OF SIN AS A WHITE CLOTH IS PURIFIED PERFECTLY. I PRAY ALLAH ADMITS HIM TO PARADISE AND MAY HIS GRAVE BE SPACIOUS AND FILLED WITH LIGHT…; AMIN.”