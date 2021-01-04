By ABDULLAHI OLESIN |

The chief executive officer of Akorecome Global Nigeria Limited, Muqaddam Abdulganiy Zakariyyah, has blamed suicide cases across the globe on fraudulent practices on the internet.

He decried the danger inherent in the Information Communication Technology (ICT), especially fraudulent practices on the internet.

ADVERTISEMENT

He observed that while a number of people operate the system legitimately to improve their skills, others devise various means online to exploit and defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

Zakariyyah, spoke in Ilorin, Kwara State at the E-Commerce Annual Lecture themed: “Taming The Menace of Cyber Crime In Nigeria: A Case Study of The Chymall e-commerce business”.

He said the resultant effect of fraudulent online businesses for victims prompted his firm to pioneer the Chymall e-commerce business.

“The tremendous improvement in information communication technology has, indeed, opened up various opportunities for countries as well as individuals. This has contributed to economic growth and enhanced human capacity as many individuals have learned various skills through ICT multidimensional companies and some public now conduct employment, examination, verification, interview and the likes over the phone and laptops with participants in their various comfort zones.

“Imagine what could have happened if we were still in the age of landlines during the COVID-19 pandemic? Truly, ICT is a blessing.

“However, while many people are operating the system legitimately to improve their skills, businesses and financial statuses, some misguided youths have devised various means online of exploiting unsuspecting people.