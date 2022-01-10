The Founder of Royal School of Educational Therapy Foundation, Dr. Badewa Adejugbe-Williams, has called for the integration of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) into special education schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Adejugbe-Williams who made this call at the weekend in Abuja at a news conference on “Strengthening Education in Special Schools”, said the integration of STEM curriculum would ensure inclusive growth and development in the FCT.

The educationist noted that STEM is one of the fastest growing occupational clusters with prospects for employment in some of the promising areas of the global high technology sector.

“The need for integrated STEM education in special schools for Persons With Disabilities (PWD) has never been more critical in order to prepare them to take advantage of the vast opportunities in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A project is set to initiate an institutional process to equip teachers and their students with the knowledge and skills to successfully embark upon a STEM pathway,” she said.

Adejugbe-Williams disclosed that verifiable research evidence showed that none of the special schools in the FCT had integrated STEM curriculum despite the huge advantage it would offer to PLWDs.

“There are four government special schools for Persons With Disabilities and Royal School of Educational Therapy Foundation in the FCT. This presents ample opportunities for the institutionalization of STEM education inclusively,“ she added.

ADVERTISEMENT