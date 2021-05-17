Energy policy and management consultant, Michael Faniran, has faulted the idea of the federal government funding the repair of the some refineries and then advertising them for operation and maintenance companies.

On Friday, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had invited applications from companies qualified to operate and maintain three of Nigeria’s oil refineries.

But Mr Faniran told LEADERSHIP in a telephone chat that he would not subscribe to the idea of government putting money into the repair of the refineries again because that has been the case many times in the past without any good result.

He said, “The kind of contract they should have given out is to people who would repair, operate, and maintain. I don’t subscribe to the idea that government is going to use its money to repair the refineries, because we have been on that road many times and we didn’t get anything good out of it.

“What I would have expected is that they advertise for people who are willing to repair the refinery and manage them.

They would have gone for concessioning or public-private-partnership (PPP) agreement, and in that way government would still get its own share from the returns,”

He, however, acknowledged that the best thing that would happen to the sector and the economy is to refine the crude oil locally.

“However, with the hope that the refineries will be revived this time, it is a welcome development. The best thing is to have our petroleum products refined locally. There is no doubt about that.

“It will have a chain effect on the economy, thus paving the way for Nigeria’s industrialisation. It will create employment along the value chain, reduce demand for foreign exchange and so on, but the biggest of it all is the elimination of subsidy payment which is already killing the economy little by little.

“As you may be aware, the NNPC has said it may not be able to remit anything to the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), all because of subsidy,” he said.

Explaining the rationale behind the advertorial for expression of interest, a top official at NNPC told LEADERSHIP on condition of anonymity that the $1.5 billion contract given out by the federal government was meant for the repair of Port Harcourt Refinery whereas the refineries’ operation and maintenance contract being advertised for the three refineries may have been to avoid what happened to them in the past.

“What will happen is that after the repairs, there is going to be a new way of running the refinery. There will be operation and maintenance for the refineries in order to prevent them from going bad again. So the new contractor will ensure that it is operational and maintained for sustainability. The repairs for which $1.5 billion has been approved is different from that project,” he explained.

In the publication posted on its twitter handle on Friday, NNPC said it was seeking to engage reputable and credible operations and maintenance companies to operate and maintain the Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries to ensure reliability and sustainability and meet the nation’s fuel supply obligations.

The invitation for expression of interest is coming barely a week after the technical flag-off of the rehabilitation of Port-Harcourt Refinery complex in Eleme, Rivers State during which the NNPC group managing director, Mele Kyari, gave the assurance that the complex will “roar back to life” on or before April 5, 2023 when repairs would have been completed on the old refinery, also known as Area 5.

Kyari, who was represented by Umar Ajiya, the chief financial officer of NNPC, said the management team hopes that Area 5 of the complex would be ready on the aforementioned date so that local petroleum refining can resume in Nigeria after decades of lull.

According to him, the NNPC management remains totally committed to supporting the contractor, Maire Technimont SPA, to ensure schedule optimisation by cooperatively dealing with any snags that may delay project delivery.

He said: “Nigerians expect their refineries to be up and running even though a giant one is coming. This is paramount to them. This is the first time we’re carrying out a major rehabilitation. Technimont is an excellent company and we expect the best.”

About a month earlier, NNPC had signed a contract with Italy’s Maire Tecnimont for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery.

The $1.5 billion contract was signed by the managing director of the Port Harcourt Refinery, Ahmed Dikko, and the vice president of Tecnimont, Sub-Saharan Africa, Davide Pellizola.

The signing indicated the contract for the repairs of the 210,000 barrels per-day-refinery had taken off. The Federal Executive Council approved the contract in March, a decision many analysts criticised as wasteful.

Nigeria has four refineries, owned by the government, but imports its refined petroleum products. The approval for the Port Harcourt Refinery was welcomed with mixed reactions as the country in the past spent billions of dollars on refinery maintenance with no success.

The NNPC has said the country does not have the required funds to build a new refinery.

NNPC GMD, Mele Kyari, said in April that building a new refinery would cost the country about $10 billion which is far beyond the $1.5 billion earmarked for the rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Refinery.

He also said the country would have to live with the importation of petroleum products, especially petrol, for another four years if the country ventures into building a new refinery.

In March, the minister of state for petroleum, Timipre Sylva, said the rehabilitation will be done in three phases of 18, 24 and 44 months.

He said the funding will be from many components, including the NNPC, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), budgetary provisions, and Afreximbank.

The minister also said a maintenance company would also be put in place to ensure an effective maintenance culture.

In its advertorial on Friday, NNPC said the scope of responsibilities for successful companies for the three refineries will cover long term and short term production/operations planning, production and operations execution, monitoring, reporting and optimisation of operations, and more.

According to the plan, Warri refinery is in view for rehabilitation and then Kaduna.