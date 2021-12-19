The CEO of Compass Global, Mrs Tokunbo Chiedu, said access to market intelligence, finance, trade information, and market requirements are vital to deepen intra-Africa trade among SMEs.

Chiedu, in a statement, said, this was important to foster new business opportunities, through business linkages and engagements.

According to her, these were critical as the region approaches the unfolding of the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

The company’s Female Leaders and Entrepreneurs Conference (FLEC) which held in Ghana in November, he said, addressed issues of trade and AfCFTA, corporate governance, and access to finance and financial planning.

She said that the event showcased success stories of innovative African brands, while focusing on lessons learnt, thought leadership, and building resilience in the post pandemic era.

Chiedu noted that the company had tagged FLEC 2022, ‘The Year of Resilience’, saying, it would provide more support to empower SMEs across all sectors.

She added that, “FLEC is designed to provide our audience with experiential learning, and powerful tools; a means through which to promote personal or organisational empowerment.”

She said the company would continue to work with other strategic, and regional partners, to showcase Africa’s brightest minds, disclosing that the initiative would move to Kenya and other key markets in 2022.

Also, executive director, Office of the President, National Population Council, Ghana, Dr Leticia Adelaide Appiah stressed the importance of digitalisation to SMEs.

Appiah said automation would help in reducing production cost, and enabling faster production; whilst providing customers with the same goods at lower cost.