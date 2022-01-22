The newly created Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and Public Private Partnership Secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has been advised to evolve new ways towards revamping internal generated revenue, and reducing costs of governance.

A renowned economist, Mr. Aliyu Yusha’u, who spoke to journalists, said the secretariat had a herculean task of galvanising all stakeholders to identify areas where sustainable investment could be made to scale up revenue generation.

He noted that the dwindling government revenue required a high wired solution that can help in the sustenance of revenue generation for the administration to carry-out her responsibilities of providing services to the residents of FCT amidst increase in cost of governance.

Yusha’u stated that the cost of governance was occasioned by the geometric increase in the influx of people from other parts of the country into the FCT thereby making it one of the fastest growing cities in the world.

He further said the secretariat had to prioritise the transportation system in FCT by working hard to attract investors that can standardise it and make it efficient and profitable.

He also said several opportunities for agricultural value chains that can be exploited exist for the secretariat to take advantage of.

Yusha’u stressed that if the administration wants to reduce cost of governance, there was need to provide world class infrastructural development, which both working and non-working classes of residents could leverage on to build economic capacity.

“In my own opinion, unless we coordinate economic activities, there is no way we can profer solutions to our budgetary deficiencies, so the creation of that secretariat is a welcome development.

“First of all, there is need to identify areas of where the public will capacity and interests, these two things must be put into cognisance.

“Then create an awareness and go ahead to institutionalize the body that can coordinate investors within the city, Nigeria and outside the country. You also have to look at the challenges of the city, identify the basic challenges of the city,” he said.