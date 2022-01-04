With fresh concerns over possible emergence of a new COVID-19 variant (Demicron), experts have dismissed the claim, saying it is just a speculation.

The chairman, Expert Review Committee on COVID-19 and virologist, Prof Oyewale Tomori told LEADERSHIP that the name Demicron is a combination of Delta and Omicron variant, meaning that when a person is infected with the Delta and Omicron variant at the same time, it is a double infection and that is how they came about the name Demicron.

Demicron was discovered in India through genomic sequence, which showed that there was a swap in the gene of Omicron and Delta variants. This new development has been linked to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Nigeria has therefore been urged to be on alert especially with the recent surge in COVID-19 cases as a result of Omicron.

Reacting to this, the chief medical laboratory scientist, National Hospital, Abuja, Anthony Ilegogie, told LEADERSHIP that unfortunately, Nigeria has not been fully empowered to differentiate between Delta and Omicron variant for now until maybe further researches are done and trainings to empower people that have been trained on molecular detection of COVID-19.

He said generally, Africa doesn’t believe so much in COVID-19, noting that the government was still trying to ensure that people take the vaccine.

“We believe that even our weather should not even allow whichever variant to thrive,” he said.

On the country’s state of preparedness, he said, “I know that the government is trying to bring about establishing molecular labs, but the question is the people that are there, how well trained are they? Are we now in position to differentiate between delta and omicron variants? Have we been trained because this omicron is just coming in when we were even yet to get the primary COVID-19 to be fully integrated into the system?

“Are we really empowered to differentiate between the different variants? This is the very big question we need to ask ourselves.

“Even the few ones we were able to detect, how did we come about it, what level is it, are we well trained, which variant is the PCR able to detect, so these are the questions we need to ask ourselves. That is why the rate at which we are detecting it is still very low.”

LEADERSHIP reports that the Omicron variant was detected in Nigeria by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on December 7th, 2021 in three persons with recent travel history to South Africa.

As of 24th December 45 additional cases were recorded and the NCDC said the country was now experiencing community transmission.

According to the centre, the new variant has raised the number of confirmed cases in the country to 500 per cent, and has now become the dominant variant in the country.

LEADERSHIP reports that the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases jumped from 217,481 in December 12th, 2021 to 243,450 in January 3rd 2022.

This indicates 25, 969 cases in three weeks while the death rate increased from 2,981 in December 12th, 2021 to 3,039 in 2022.

According to the NCDC weekly report for Week 49 (6-12 December) “The number of samples tested increased to 62,537 from 51,345 reported in week 48. These were reported in 36 states and FCT.

“In Week 49, the number of new confirmed cases increased to 2,859 (4.6 per cent) from 530 (0.5 per cent) reported in week 48. These were reported in 20 states and FCT. “

As at 2nd January 2022, 573 new confirmed cases and six deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

Till date, 2,43450 cases have been confirmed with 3,039 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).