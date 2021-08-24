Experts in Nigeria’s maritime sector have commended the acting managing director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko for various efforts in putting the agency of government on the path of growth.

An expert in maritime logistics, who is also the managing director of FLT Logistics Limited, Felix Ode, said with a combination of financial sector and maritime experience at managerial levels, Bello-Koko is obviously relentless in making Nigerian port system work better

He said that under Bello-Koko’s watch, there is a renewed vigour for improved stakeholder engagement, consistent accountability, enhanced port security and more user friendly system in accordance with global best practices.

He said, ‘‘There is also the deliberate move to strengthen the country’s economic relations through the NPA with other countries as recently shown in its tie with the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire, especially in the area of port and shipping operations to enable both countries participate competitively in global trade. This is particularly in developing a multimodal port system that would reduce the cost of shipments in and out of the country.

‘‘As a product of providence, the acting MD is rallying stakeholders, security agencies and the NPA workforce in evolving a more productive system that suits national interest and builds stakeholders’ confidence. His optimism to do better gives hope that the days of lingering traffic situation on the port access corridor, insecurity of barges and other inherited challenges are almost over.

‘‘He has within a short time exhibited tendencies to strengthen the existing relationship among government agencies within the port community.’’

Another maritime expert, Emeka Onuoha, said that NPA under Bello-Koko has emphasized on the need to clear all encumbrance and bottlenecks that impede free flow of traffic on all port corridors with a view to ensuring efficient and effective handling of cargo in and out of the nation’s seaports. He commended the NPA’s willingness to collaborate with maritime stakeholders in order to ensure the success of the electronic call- up system, known as the ‘Eto’.