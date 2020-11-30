By Our Correspondents

The N18.4billion earmarked for the Nigeria Police Force in the 2021 budget has generated negative reactions from security experts, lawyers and civil societies, with many of them insisting that the budgetary proposal is not enough to tackle the nation’s internal security challenges.

A former Dean, Faculty of Business and Social Sciences, University of

Ilorin, Prof Hassan Salihu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN),

Kehinde Eleja and a constitutional lawyer, Abiodun Fagbemi, are among those who told LEADERSHIP exclusively that the N18.4billion earmarked for the police in the 2021 fiscal year was inadequate.

Prof Salihu said, “In my view, the kind of police we need in this era of security challenges will gulp more money than that.”

On his part, the learned silk, Eleja said, “I believe the sum of N18.4 billion proposed in the 2021 budget is grossly inadequate having regards to the enormous responsibility on the organisation and the level of insecurity in the country.

“Modern policing requires modern gadgets, procurement of sophisticated

and up to date equipment and facilities. The personnel also require

appropriate training both within and outside of Nigeria.

“How do you also address the challenges of logistics and welfare of officers and men? Such a paltry allocation will only breed corruption and inefficiency which the nation cannot afford at this critical time

where crimes and criminality had reached a very frightening level”.

Also commenting, Barrister Fagbemi posited that the problem of the

Nigerian Police transcends availability of funds or otherwise.

He noted that the clamour for a state police structure should be the most paramount of the overdue reform of the Force.

“Besides, the qualifications for recruitment should be upgraded to accommodate personnel of noble characters. Then the funds could now follow with much emphasis placed on information gathering,” he stated.

Also, an economist and a legal practitioner Mr Michael Aguwa and Barrister Uko Ndukwe expressed dissatisfaction with the level of insecurity in the country especially with the dimension it takes every day.

They questioned the sincerity of the government in tackling the menace

which has led to loss of many lives and property, a development they said has made some Nigerians to persistently call for the removal of the service chiefs.

According to them, security of lives and property of citizens is the paramount function of government and as such no any amount of money budgeted for it could be considered as too much as long as the purpose is achieved.

The economist and legal practitioner said the issue at hand goes

beyond budgeting to releasing the funds as at when due and making sure it

does not end in the private pockets of few individuals while the perpetrators

and their sponsors continue to have field day.

For Steve Aluko, cordinator North Centre Civil Liberties Organisation,

CLO, the money that was budgeted for the Police is far too inadequate.

He lamented that despite the insecurity in the country, federal government has refused or has not prioritised security in the

country.

The human rights activist further disclosed that for a government that goes about saying security was its priority and cannot allocate enough resources to its police force amounts to insincerity.

According to him, there is a difference between what has been budgeted

and what is released, stressing that one thing is for the government

to budget and another is for the same government to release the sum of

amount for the purpose it was budgeted for.

“We have myriad of problems in the Nigerian Police Force that need to

be tackled. The money budgeted is insufficient, considering the

present low morale of men and officers of the Force,” Aluko said.

He further stressed that considering logistics, training and welfare of

men and officers, the amount simply means a drop in the ocean, adding that the federal government lacked the political will to improve the welfare of the police force.

Similarly, Barrister Lawal Ishaq, a legal practitioner based in Jos, said ₦18.49b was grossly inadequate for a police like that of Nigeria.

He said, “How much is budgeted for Nigerian Army, is Nigeria at war

with any country? The insurgency we have been suffering from, it’s the

task of the police to suppress it.”

According to him, the Police have been neglected for a very long

time, even as he noted that they lack the necessary logistics to fight simple crimes not to talk of violent ones and insurgency.

Ishaq further noted that for Nigeria to have an efficient Police Force, more needed to be done in terms of trainings, welfare, organisation, and logistics support for effective policing in the country.

The managing director and chief executive officer of Strict Guard, a security firm, Chief Efoziem Borne, said the issue at stake was not the amount budgeted but thrthe need to reform to Police Force.

He said, “I think the Police should be reformed first before we begin to put in the money because if we put in N10billion, there are no results, we put in N20billion and there are no results even if we put in N100billion, the same way the N10billion, N20billion went down the drain, will be same way

the N100billion will go down the drain without achievement except the Police is reformed.”

An Inspector of Police attached to Lagos State Police Command, also opined that some of the challenges Police were facing in tackling the issues of kidnapping, armed robbery and other vices, have hindered the effective performance of the Police Force in the country.

He said that when taking into account the amount of quality protection provided by the Nigeria Police for the entire population and the level of confidence and encouragement it enjoy from the people, one cannot but conclude that the Police performance is far below public expectations.

According to him, there are several cumulative problems that

contributed to the abysmal performance of the Nigeria Police and these range from material to human and external challenges.

He explained that corruption, indiscipline and socio-economic factors, among others, are some of the categories of challenges that hinder the optimum performance of the Nigeria Police.

He also identified poor remuneration for both officers and men of the Force as another factor for abysmal performance of police officers in performing their constitutional duties.

“The issue of police corruption does not only occur between the police and the

public but also with the strata of police structure. There have being cases whereby senior police officers have deprived other officers, especially junior ones, of the right of increment in salary for some time,” he said.

He noted that the Nigeria Police lacked adequate equipment and ammunitions that can help in assisting them to combat crimes in the society.

He added that the police force generally lacked adequate communication

gadgets, vehicles, computers and patrol boats of global standard.

For an economist from Bauchi State, Dr. Maiwada Khamisu, he said inadequate budget releases coupled with systemic corruption were the major problems affecting the operations of the Nigerian Police.

“The major issue is not even the appropriation, but how much was

released and the endemic corruption that usually takes place in the process.

“If you try to look at previous budgets and try to look at the releases, you will realise that the releases are very poor,” Khamisu said.

For his part, a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, Dr. Uche Mike Chukwuma, said no amount of money injected into the present Nigeria Police can change the attitudinal factors inherent in the system.

Chukwuma expressed regrets that the speed at which professionalism has degenerated within the Force.

He stated that human rights abuses by many of the beat officers whose

day-to-day contact with members of the public was the determinant

denominator or barometer in assessing the efficiency or effects of the

police service delivery.

But Barrister Akanu Udumeze described the proposed 18.4billion for the Police in the 2021 budget as a welcome development and called for

judicious utilisation of the fund.

According to him, the problem is not the amount of money proposed but expending the money in the right direction.

Barr Udumeze stressed that the money may likely go a long way in

reforming the police, if adequate planning is put in place and officers

tutored on the act of being prudent with resources.

He submitted that Nigeria has the capacity to marshal out beautiful proposals even as he revealed that the greatest setback was the implementation of the lofty ideas.

In Cross River State, Barrister Armstrong stated that budgeting/making the money available is one thing, and implementation is another.

The Calabar based legal practitioner stated: “Let those who are to implement the budget/policy decision that can better the police be sincere and prudent so that the Nigerian Police known for recording giant stride in foreign missions goes a long way to the to achieve 100 percent success at home too as they had always done when it comes to foreign missions.

Achu said that voting money for police reformation isn’t an issue, except for its implementation that is the issue. He stated: “We have enough money to make our public institutions viable if the institutions were to be corruption free, particularly when it comes to the police.

“If you talk about the police force, they themselves will tell you, I mean those with the courage will confide in you; they will tell you that it is the leadership of the force that has problems. Whatever billion that is voted for the force hardly trickle down. It ends among the top echelon of the force”.

Also, a security expert and former adviser to the Benue State governor on security, Col Edward Jando (rtd), said the N18.4b earmarked for the Nigeria Police Force in the 2021 budget was grossly inadequate.

He called for upward review of the proposed budget for the police from N18.4b to at least N100billion.

He said, “whoever proposed N18.4b for the Police is undermining the

workings of the Force because N18b is not even enough for the police

emoluments, salaries, and renumerations as well as buying their

equipments and refurbishing.

“This is ridiculous, whoever proposed this kind of budget now that they are talking about Police reformation, did not like the

Police Force. I don’t know why if it comes to Police Force, things will always be different. Does it mean we don’t like the Police or what? Hence, how can we budget this kind of meagre amount for the Force and still expect improvement?

“This so called N18.4b cannot even go round the Police commands, it

can’t even take care of their security, and it can’t even give them

enough leverage to provide security for states across the country”.

Another security expert, a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police,

John Actsu described the N18.4b proposed budget for the police Force

as a step in the right direction.

He, however, lamented that most of the monies in the past budgets were

not released as proposed.

Also, the immediate past Secretary-General of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Mr Anthony Sani, said the 2021 budget for the police was grossly inadequate considering the fact that insecurity has transcended geopolitical boundaries, adding that the immediate approach to confronting the challenges is for the police officers to return to posts and try to secure the nation while efforts are being made to reform the police.

“The starting point for the reforms is provision for enough number of

well trained and properly equipped police personnel. To that end, one

would like to say the N18.4 billion in the budget of 2021 for the

police is grossly inadequate. This is because such a meager amount

cannot provide for the needed reforms by way of number of police

personnel, training, equipment, motivation and logistics,” Sani said.

Meanwhile, the FCT commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, has called for logistics support to tackle the problems of inaccessible roads and lack of operational vehicles, among others.

The CP noted the force needs logistics to increase the surveillance movement within the villages.

He also called on the citizens to volunteer information that will

assist the police in tackling crimes with the capital city.

In Niger State, some of the policemen in frontline who spoke on the condition of anonymity attributed the persistent of several security challenges to many factors.

The policemen attributed the situation, especially around Rafi,

Shororo and Munya local government area of Niger State where bandits

consistently attack, to hard to reach nature of the areas, absence

of logistics and lack of modern equipment and firearms.

A policeman who said he was involved in some of the operations against

bandits severally around the flash point also attributed it to lack

of adequate intelligence.

He said, “Sometimes the villagers who are the victims refuse to give information to police because if they are afraid the bandits will come after them as they (bandits) have their informants around. On the

other hand, the bandits are always aware of when police will be around or not. We don’t know their next point of their operation. It is a very complex situation that needed serious intelligence work. We don’t have the men to be in all the flash points at the same time.

“Sometimes, while we are struggling to get fuel for vehicles, the

bandits operate with hundreds of motorcycles, because of the bad

roads. They maneuver their way around to quickly get to their targets

or escape from the crime scene” he added

In Cross River State Police Command, the public relations officer, Irene Ugbo, said that to a large extent people aren’t ready to collaborate with police who are so poised to tackle insecurity challenge.

Ugbo said, “They don’t see security as everyone’s business. And as such even if there is information that bothers on security of the state, they don’t even bother to share it with the police.

“Inability to share information with security agent remains the major

challenge. All others centre on it”.

In Imo state, the Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikokwu, while interacting will LEADERSHIP, explained that more logistics would also help in combating crime and criminality within the state .

According to the Imo state PPRO, there are so many issues confronting

the command.

He said, “First is topography. Many times, kidnappers take advantage of

the bushy forest areas. They kidnap people and take them there where

they know people find difficult to go to. Or even when you don’t find

it difficult, they suspect you will find it difficult to trace that

person in such areas. Most policemen are not used to such areas, so it

takes people who come from such areas to know the terrain well”.