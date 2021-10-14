As part of effort to ensure that the Africa continent improves on its preparedness and brace up to the challenges posed by emerging infectious diseases and biosecurity threats, global experts have concluded plans to converged in Lagos for the seventh annual African Conference on One Health and Bio security, to brainstorm on vaccine development in the continent.

Themed: “Universal Approach to Addressing Biosecurity Threats – Genomic Intelligence and Vaccines” the conference is scheduled to hold in Lagos between Wednesday 27th and Friday 29th October, 2021.

Giving details about the conference at a news briefing on Wednesday, Lagos state commissioner for health, Prof. Akin Abayomi said the conference is the seventh in series of conferences organized by Global Emerging Pathogens Treatment Consortium (GET) in partnership with government around West Africa and the African continent to help develop biosecurity road map and to increase resilience towards building the capacity to deal with pathogens of high consequence.

The commissioner said the need to continually emphasize the key importance of the African response in combating emerging Infectious diseases, advocating various treatment strategies and preparedness against future biosecurity threats informed the need for the conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said genomic intelligence is the ability to sequence a pathogen that is causing an outbreak, adding that COVID-19 is the focus of attention for the conference.

The commissioner noted that the Lagos State government has equipped the Lagos state biobank with advanced technology including a sequencer, such that the state can sequence the COVID19 virus in the light of the multiple waves being experienced.