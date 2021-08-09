Experts in child development have trained Nigerian teenage girls, especially those living in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on how to identify early warning signs of teen pressure in order to escape its consequences as they grow into womanhood.

The experts spoke at the weekend in Abuja at a large gathering of teenagers during a one-day conference.

In her presentation, the chief host and visioner of “Moulded”, Mrs Agnes Eleas Eduga, said that she was motivated to go into bringing together teenagers for training because as a mother with four daughters, she understood the challenges they face.

The conference, with theme “Setting Boundaries”, was for teenagers from the age of 13 who are presently in SSS2 while those in SSS3 were excluded because of their ongoing WAEC examinations.

Eduga said, “Watching my girls grow, I realised that there are certain things I may teach them at home that may not so much make sense to them, but when an independent parent with experience teaches them, it would sink better. In order to expand it, we decided to include more teenagers from other backgrounds so that they could learn from professionals about how they need to fit into the society.”

In her presentation, the managing director of Wallpaper World, Loretta Ovrere, who spoke on “The Power of Positive Affirmation”, admonished the teenagers to always affirm on what would help them to move on in life and align themselves with their dreams by putting the vision ahead of them and pursuing it.

Another speaker, Soluchy, who spoke on, “The Impact of Social Media on Teenage Girls”, exposed the deception posed by the social media on the psychology of teenagers.

According to her, “There are negative effects of social media as it does not define your true appearance,” she admonished.

She told the teenagers to always subject themselves to proper guidance whenever they are on social media in order to avoid being carried away by its vagaries which she said, in most cases are deceptive.

Other presenters at the conference included Celina Unogwu, a vision strategist and Pastor Tinu Asegieme.

Moulded is an annual conference that was first held at Port Harcourt in 2019 but was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.