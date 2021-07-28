An award-winning child formator and president, Veteran Consultants, Mrs. Chinelo Okolo, has warned parents not to install computers in their children’s bedrooms.

This advice is coming on the heel of millions of children at increased risk of harm as their lives move increasingly online during lockdown in the COVID-19 pandemic,

Delivering a special guest address at the 2021 valedictory ceremony and prize giving day of ReapVille Schools, Lagos State, Okolo, who is a certified counsellor and renowned resource person, noted that often, it could be difficult to give children the required study space and quiet vicinity they need to enable them do their best especially when in secondary school.

ADVERTISEMENT

She noted that the children’s bedroom is the last place for computers, because there is need for continuous monitoring of what or whom they have access to on the computer.

She said nowadays, many children of secondary school age are asking their parents for mobile phones.

“Use of mobile phones as well as the computer needs to be carefully monitored to ensure that your child has enough sleep and maintains healthy contacts,” she asserted.

For parents of those beginning secondary school, Okolo underscored the fact that they must listen to their children by spending some quality time having conversations, which must be two-way.

She stressed that this could be achieved through sharing parental values, listening to their opinions and building their confidence.

Parents, she also cautioned, need to know the friends of their children and possibly meet their parents, insisting that “school is not just for academic development; friendships are important for social development and positive mental health. Isolated, unhappy children just cannot learn effectively,” she advised.

In his address, the chairman, Ikechukwu Ugwuoke charged all, especially, the class of 2021 on the importance of telling the truth.