A few days after gunmen attacked the Abolongo National Correctional Service Centre in Oyo state, a bomb exploded in the facility, yesterday.

It was gathered that the bomb exploded at the centre, Oyo town.

There was, however, no casualty in the explosion.

Meanwhile, security operatives have visited the scene to assess the situation.

Recall that two security personnel were killed and several others injured during the attack on the correctional centre last Friday.