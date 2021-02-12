By ANAYO ONUKWUGHA |

There was pandemonium at the Rivers State secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Port Harcourt when a device suspected to be dynamite exploded.

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that hundreds of party faithful had gathered at the party secretariat for the conduct of primaries for councillorship aspirants ahead of the April 17, 2021 local government election in the state when the explosion occurred.

The leadership of the PDP in the state had fixed yesterday for the exercise for wards and local government areas that could not reach consensus on the choice of councillorship candidates for the election.

The incident caused commotion for residents of the area and motorists plying the ever-busy Port Harcourt-Aba Road as several vehicles were forced to make U-turn in the middle of the roads.

Although the Rivers State Police Command and the PDP are yet to issue official statements on the incident, LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that some party loyalists who felt aggrieved over the outcome of the exercise might have been behind the attack.