The Eze Ndigbo Ghana and the assistant publicity secretary, Ndi Eze Ndigbo in the Diaspora, HRM Eze Chukwudi Ihenetu, has welcomed the Nigeria’s new High Commissioner to Ghana, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ekwe Ibas (retd), to the country.

Ibas is the immediate past Nigeria’s Chief of Naval Staff.

HRM Ihenetu had on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, led palace chiefs and elders to receive Ambassador Ibas, his deputy, Amb. Gambo Yusuf; the Minister, Nigeria High Commission, Sylvanus N. Dauda; the Charge D’Affairs, Mrs Esther Arewa, and other members of his entourage at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghanaian capital city.

In a statement, the royal father assured the High Commissioner of his willingness as Igbo leader in Ghana to work with him in the course of discharging his functions.

“On behalf of palace elders and Igbo community in Ghana, I welcome His Excellency, the High Commissioner of Nigeria to Ghana, Vice Admiral Ibok- Ete Ekwe Ibas (retd). I assured you that my cabinet and I would work with your office to ensure that your work is easy. We shall support as well as work with you for you to succeed in your new mission.

“So anytime you need our service, we shall be willing to render it in a patriotic way. We wish you a good stay in Ghana and also pray that God give you good health and wisdom to rule and guide our people,” he said.

In the same vein, the royal father whose peaceful initiatives alongside Nigeria High Commission in Ghana led to the end of over 25-year trade disputes between Nigerian traders and Ghana Trade Union, commended the Deputy High Commissioner, Amb Gambo Yusuf for holding forth in acting capacity before the deployment, adding that Amb. Yusuf played vital role in ensuring that Nigerians in Ghana are safe from undue harassment especially during the trade dispute era when shops belonging to Nigerians were sealed.

HRM Ihenetu also showered encomium on the Minister, Nigeria High Commission, Sylvanus N Dauda, for his diligence in carrying out his duties, adding that his approachability and meekness made him reachable to all Nigerians in Ghana.

“Whenever our people knock on his door on matters like immigration, harassments and other problems, the honourable minister is always on ground to attend to these problems doing the best he can. He is a real blessing to Nigerians in Ghana,” he said.

The Royal father also showered praises on the Charge D’Affairs, Mrs. Esther Arewa for her diligence and support for Nigeria community in Ghana.

“Her motherly care helped made her office approachable for every Nigerian seeking her support,” Ihenetu pointed out.

He added that with capable hands in the Nigeria High Commission in Ghana, Vice Admiral Ibas (rtd) would enjoy his stay in the country as Nigeria’s High Commissioner.