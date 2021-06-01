A coalition of civil society organisations, labour unions and other groups yesterday protested against wave of insecurity and killings in the country, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately convene a meeting of the Nigeria Police Council to discuss the security challenges facing the country.

The groups, which made the demand at a peaceful protest held in Lagos under the theme “National Day Of Action Against Insecurity in Nigeria’, maintained that the meeting must adopt a pro people policing plan, to secure lives and properties and livelihoods of all citizens and residents.

According to the spokesman of the groups, Femi Falana (SAN) they were forced to embark on the protest due to, “the historical incompetence and negligence of the ruling class and their various political regimes”.

Falana, while addressing the representatives of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Honourable Sanai Agunbiade, noted that Nigeria is in serious crisis.

The human rights lawyer said, “Over the past few decades, our nation has been brought to the brink of a major catastrophic existential crisis, threatening the precipitous collapse of our country and the annihilation of our people across the country.

“This is why we have come together to collectively take our destiny into our own hands, to Stand Up, Stand Firm, and Shout Out that ‘Enough Is Enough’.

“Towards this end, the Campaign Against Insecurity And Mass Poverty. Beginning with the National Day Of Action makes the following demands on the state. The regime, and the ruling class; and insists that the demands be met.

“The policing plan must involve the people and their representatives and must guarantee the right of self defence of communities, such that the communities and neighborhoods are enabled to establish Community Self Defence Committees, which are non-sectarian and drawn from residents of each community and neighborhood.’’

The groups which took part in the protest include: the Alliance On Surviving COVID 19 And Beyond (ASCAB), The Peuples Alternative Political Movement (TPAP-M), The Labour Movement (organised trade unions and the Informal Workers), Joint Action Front, Coalition Of Northern Groups (CNG) and the Committee For the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR).