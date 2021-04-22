BY ADEWALE AJAYI, Lagos

A new political Movement, The Peoples Alternative Political Movement, (TPAP-Movement) has been formed to tackle litany of problems rocking the country.

The new political group founded by the radical lawyer, Barrister Femi Falana, Jaye Gaskiya and Prof.Toye Olorode and some others has rolled out several socio-political programmes to save Nigeria from the imminent economic and moral collapse.

The movement says it will mend a divided country and bring hope where there is despair.

The group called on Nigerians, workers, students, women, youths and defenseless people alike to be ready to confront the exploitative system in order to secure eternal freedom from anguish and misery.

The new political Movement said to be promoted by a rainbow coalition of labour, civil society and community-based organisations spread across the country.

The founders of the new movement according to a statement signed on behalf of the group by Gaskiya said the country’s labour movement, farmers unions, women groups and hundreds of civil society organisations spread across the country are members of the group.

The statement further reads that Nigeria is once again at a perilous crossroads with the deteriorating socio-economic situations in the face of ridiculous living conditions of citizens and extremely poor quality of life.

‘We have started to build alliances in the creeks, in the forest lands, in the savannah, in the desert, in the plateau and plain fields where poor and toiling masses of Nigerians live’, the party said.