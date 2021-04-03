ADVERTISEMENT

BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

Human rights activist Femi Falana (SAN), yesterday faulted a report by the US Department of State on Lekki shootings.

The US report released on Tuesday had claimed that there was no accurate information on the Lekki shootings that happened on October 20, 2020.

The report also claimed that though soldiers fired live ammunition “to disperse” #EndSARS protesters, there is no verifiable report on the number of fatalities.

But in a statement, Falana said the US report on the Lekki toll plaza incident is “contradictory and misleading”.

The lawyer also described the report as prejudicial, saying that a panel of enquiry had been set up by the Lagos State Government into the matter.