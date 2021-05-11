By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Nigeria’s U20 women football team, Falconets have been drawn a bye into round two of the U20 FIFA Women’s World Cup which will be hosted by Costa Rica next year, where they will play the winner of the fixture between Equatorial Guinea and Central Africa Republic.

The second round games will hold September 23 to 25 and October 7 to 9, with the third round matches in December this year.

The draw for the qualifiers was conducted yesterday in Cairo by Khaled Nassar, the director of competitions at the Confederation of African Football (CAF), assisted by Egyptian footballer Nadine Ghazy.

In the draw for the U17 FIFA Women’s World Cup that will be hosted by India, the Flamingos were also drawn into the second round where they await the winner of the first round fixture pitching Democratic Republic of Congo with Rwanda. The second games will take place in March 2022.

A total of 29 teams will take part in the qualifiers which will go over four rounds and determine CAF’s three places at the global women’s event scheduled for India.

The first round includes the 10 less-ranked teams while the remaining 19 will be exempted.

The 10 teams will play in the first round on home and away basis, with five of them qualifying for the second round where they will join the remaining 19 teams.

The first leg matches in this first round will hold between January 13 and 15, 2022 while the second leg matches will hold between January 27 and 29, 2022.

The Flamingoes who missed out in the previous edition of the world competition in Uruguay will begin their campaign in the second round.

They will take on the winners of the first round fixture between DR Congo and Rwanda, with their opponents hosting the first leg between March 3 and March 5, 2022.

The competition in India is the tournament’s seventh edition and it was earlier scheduled for 2020 but moved to 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.