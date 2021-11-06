The family of Engr Abdulrahaman Musa, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, seeking for justice, over alleged gruesome killing of their son, Engr AbdulRahaman Musa.

They called on the Nigerian Police Force to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act and bring them to book.

Until his death, Engr AbdulRahaman Musa was the head of Electrical Engineering Unit, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), in Lagos.

Musa, who went missing, hours, prior to his death, was allegedly assassinated last Sunday evening following the discovery of his corpse, floating in Alaramimoh canal in Lagos.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, a nephew to the deceased who is the family’s spokesman, Nuhu Momoh, said the deceased had been having a running battle at work, in his department.

He said, “Usually, he didn’t hide anything from us. He was quite open on the challenges he was facing in his workplace.

“We are not saying that it’s from there. Only God knows where it emanated from. But all we know is that he didn’t die a natural death.”

He narrated that his uncle left home around 9 pam or thereabout on the October 31, 2021, but didn’t return home as usual.

“His wife put calls to his lines but they were not going.We thought probably his phone batteries ran down and he didn’t have car charger on him to charge them.

“But like a joke, he didn’t return all through the night.

“It was not until the following morning we began to make contacts, call one or two friends and one of his boys that usually know his movement.

“We began to pick traces of his movement and we saw his car, on the passenger side, fell into the gutter somewhere, along Old Abeokuta road, beside Bola Event Centre, immediately after Abattoir.”

According to him, an eye witness who was there, said they heard the sound of a car accident, and he and some others rushed there and they saw that the man was alright and nothing happened to him.

“The eye witness said the deceased even asked them to help him with a towing van and being Sunday, they couldn’t get one so he started walking home which was quite a trekkable distance to his house, with some boys following him,” he added.

Momoh queried how a man who left home hale and hearty the previous day and who, according to eye witness reports, survived a minor accident, could end up dead in a canal with grievous body and head injuries.

He said in trying to trace his whereabouts, they went to the hospitals and reported at the Abattoir Police Station and the Police Command in Ikeja but no hope.

“It was on Thursday while I was at Police Command Ikeja, that I received a call from the Abattoir Police Station that a corpse has been found somewhere.

“I noticed that there was injury on the head, cuts on the stomach and on the wrists. His face was beyond recognition and the polo sweat shirt he had on was half removed.

“Blood was pouring out from his legs onto his trousers due to what one of the Policemen, Officer Edo who was present, attributed to violent injuries.”

The family spokesman said they don’t want to keep the corpse any longer for utopsy as the body was already decomposed.

“For us as a family, we didn’t want to keep his body in the mortuary for long so we are moving his body down to Abuja and from there to Okene for burial,” he said.