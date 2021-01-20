President Donald Trump has promised “to be back in some form,” to cheers from the small crowd gathered as he gave a speech just before leaving Joint Base Andrews for Florida, during his final hours as president.

“This has been an incredible four years.

“We were not a regular administration,” Trump said.

He offered “our respects and our love” to people who suffered from COVID-19.

He did not mention the name of Joe Biden, the incoming president.

“You are going to see incredible numbers start coming in,” Trump said, promising that an economic rebound was on the horizon.

“Remember us,” he asked.

“Have a good life, we will see you soon,” he said to close the speech.