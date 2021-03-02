Farm4Me Agriculture Limited, an indigenous agrictech firm has won the Best Digital Agricultural Investment Platform Brand of the Year 2021.

The firm was honoured recently by the Institute of Brand Management (IBMN) during its 10th West Africa Brand Excellence Award held in Lagos.

Farm4Me Agriculture Limited won one of the biggest awards of the night as it was crowned the Best Digital Agricultural Investment Platform Brand of the Year.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is just the latest in a growing list of awards in the shelves of the Nigerian agritech company founded in 2017.

The organisers of the award said Farm4Me was selected as winner for working with smallholder farmers to improve production and efficiency through the use of new modern technology as well as making agriculture more sustainable.

Speaking shortly after receiving the award on behalf of the company, Mr Esinniobiwa Quareeb, who is the chief technology officer of Farm4Me, dedicated the award to loyal clients and hard-working staff of the firm.

Quareeb, who was flanked by other staffers of the company, said “We are extremely happy and honoured to receive this award by IBMN. It is a testimony to the work we have done over the years to better the lot of farmers. This will surely spur us to do more.”

Commenting on the award, the MD/CEO of Farm4Me, Adama J. Adama, assured that Farm4Me will continue to empower smallholder farmers and contribute to food security for the next 10 years.

“This award has motivated us to work harder and deliver more values. We are in this for the long term.

“To our Investors, we urge you to join us in this journey to create wealth, empower farmers and build the Nigerian Agricultural Sector. With hard work, we can,” he said.