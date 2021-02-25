By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

Kaduna state governor, Nasir el-Rufai has assured that northern governors will come up with a permanent solution to the farmers/herders altercation that has intensified in recent times around the country.

The Kaduna governor also said the disagreement between his counterparts in Benue and Bauchi states, Samuel Ortom and Bala Mohammed was more of a difference in opinion rather than a fundamental issue.

Both Bauchi and Benue governors recently attacked themselves verbally on whether the herdsmen can carry gun about and whether they needed permission to stay any part of the country.

Speaking with Journalists at the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Thursday in Abuja, after a brief closed door meeting with the party’s director of organisations, Prof Elmustapha Medanra governor El-rufai said the Northern governors are committed to ending the nomadic movement of cattle and people in the shortest possible time.

When asked whether he was not worried about the ultracattion between Bauchi governor and his colleague in Benue state, El-rufai said: “I just left Kaduna state. We had a meeting of the Northern state governors, Bauchi state governor and Benue state governor were there. So, it will be sorted out. It could be differences in option but definitely it is not fundamental.

“We are all committed to solving the problem of movement up and down by the herders because once we solve that problem, the clashes between farmers and herders will reduce significantly.

“It will be sorted out, there will always be differences in opinion but not fundamental. The Northern State Governors Forum is committed to ending the normadic movement of cattle and people in the shortest possible time and we are all working.”