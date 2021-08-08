Investigations have shown that about 1000 farmers in Dawakin Kudu and Kura local government areas of Kano State have lost their farm lands to indiscriminate mining.

It is on record that the affected farmers, mostly from Tassa, Gamadan, Ruku, Gundutse, Gainawa, Dantube, Yaburawa, Kwari, Yanciyawa and Tudun Bayero could not till their farm lands due to activities of Illegal miners.

According to our findings, the development is posing threat of imminent food scarcity if allowed to continue unabated by security agencies concerned.

According to one of the farmers, Malma Musa Aliyu with over 20 years’ experience, he said that he used to produce 20 bags of Maize annually but now, he manages to get only one bag of Maize after losing his seven hectares of farmland to illegal sand miners in the area.

Another farmer, Abba Sa’id from Tassa Village in Dawakin Kudu local government area said he is into farming sugar cane, onions, pepper, rice among other farm produce such as maize with an annual turnover of about N500, 000 on onion farming alone but today, the story is a far cry from it.

He said due to the illegal mining issue, he was able to realise only N150, 000 last year following alleged encroachment of about 80 per cent of his farmland by local miners.

As farmers are counting their losses, stakeholders of the affected communities are also expressing worries over the impending environmental challenges such as flooding being posed by the mining activities.

When contacted, the state commissioner for Environment, Dr Kabiru Ibrahim Getso said the ministry was aware of indiscriminate mining activities in the state, and would send its personnel to inspect the affected areas for prompt action.