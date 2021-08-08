The Pan-Nigeria agribusiness-related radio show initiated by Sterling Bank, Nigerian Farmers Radio, will focus on product-to-region mapping, value chain focus and access to credit.

It is broadcast in major Nigerian languages, including Pidgin English, to meet diverse demographic needs.

The CEO of Sterling Bank, Abubakar Suleiman said: “this edition’s programme adopts a product-to-region mapping and value chain focus in useful content delivery to see the hard work of Nigerian farmers lead to prosperity and food security for themselves, their communities and the nation at large.”

He added that the radio is a vital way of getting information across to those in rural farming communities and more than 90 per cent of people in the rural communities own at least one functional radio.

According to him, their remote locations increase their risk of missing out on new opportunities, such as, the single-digit interest Sterling Women and Youths in Agriculture Finance (SWAY AgFin) solution for small to mid-scale agribusiness practitioners.

“The Farmers’ Radio would address any challenge by bringing useful and relevant topics that will improve productivity to farmers. The topics for discussion would be region-specific with solutions proffered to address all challenges farmers are likely to encounter,” he pointed out.

Also speaking, the group head, Agric Finance and Solid Minerals at Sterling Bank, Bukola Awosanya said that the programme is conceptualised to ensure that farmers who operate in remote locations reduce the risk of missing out on new opportunities.

To her, “for 2021, our approach will be to assess region specific value chains to maximise impact, value of investment and deliver solutions tailored to the most active and valuable produces in the region.”

According to her, the value chain focus for the Northeast and Northwest sub-regions will be maize, rice and sesame with the delivery language as Hausa while in the southwest, it will focus on Aquaculture, Poultry, Vegetables and Cassava to mention a few and delivery will be in Yoruba language.

“For North Central sub-region, the value chain focus is poultry, soyabeans and cassava with p while for Southeast and South South, the value chain focus is aquaculture, palm oil and cassava,” she said.