By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan,

Minister of Humanitarian affairs, Disaster management and social development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has sympathised with the victims of the recent Sokoto Central Fire Market incident which destroyed shops worth billions of Naira.

In a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bashir Nura Alkali, the minister is saddened by the news because of the huge lose to the victims especially in this hard times when people are trying to make ends meet.

Farouq commended all the Federal and State fire authorities, traders and concerned citizens that assisted in putting off the fire. “The Federal government is disturbed by the frequent fire disasters in the country and I urge all market authorities to put in place preventive measures in markets and sensitise shop owners on safety precautions to forestall fire outbreaks.

“I directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to work with the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), to assess the situation and report back within two weeks for the provision of necessary humanitarian assistance, ” the minister said.