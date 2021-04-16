BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

Less than five years ago, no one really knew who the Timepiece Gentleman was. No one knew the name or the brand; he was just a broken man trying to change his story and make his life count for something. Today, he is known across the United States as the trusted luxury wristwatch dealer based in Dallas, with an incredible following and a truly inspiring resumé.

When Anthony William Farrer launched Gentleman Timepieces in late 2017, he simply had one mission; to introduce credibility in the wristwatch dealership and provide an avenue for wristwatch lovers, enthusiasts and collectors to get the luxury wristwatch they desire without fear of being ripped off, scammed or played. For so long, that important component was missing; a middleman who could get you authentic, neatly used and very well-polished pre-owned luxury Timepieces at very competitive rates.

Earning the title, Timepiece Gentleman was no small feat. In an industry filled with wolves and con men, a gentleman finally emerged. So, it was inevitable that he would attain success and blossom into a growing empire. People value trust and they want to get value for money. And this is what Anthony Farrer offers.

Time and again- sale after sale- he has shown quite frankly why he is different from the rest with honesty, integrity and a passion to create value everytime.

Apart from having a strong passion for providing value and making each client happy, he is also a stickler for transparency and openness.

One thing the Timepiece Gentleman does is to get his followers, clients and potential clients involved in his everyday life and business. Using his YouTube Channel where he currently has 55,000 subscribers, Anthony connects daily with the public.

With excerpts from his daily life, sealed deals and transactions, and even disappointments, the Timepiece Gentleman opens up in ways that can’t be seen anywhere else and connects on a personal and business level. The Day in the Life series is a masterclass on its own. It creates a sense of relatedness, trust and familiarity which makes it easy to further trust the process, because we see his everyday life as a human.

The personal touch that Anthony Farrer brings is top-notch value. How many times have you tried to get someone a wristwatch- maybe as a gift for their birthday, anniversary or just as a show of affection- but had no clue what type, color or model to buy? With Anthony’s YouTube channel, you’ll learn all you need to know about wristwatches, how to tell a fake from an authentic, what brand or model to buy for a loved one, and on what occasion, as well as the cost and value of several luxury brands.

Another factor that sets Gentleman Timepieces apart is its interest in partnerships and networking. From as far back as 2018 when Anthony met Marco Nicolini, the two have formed a formidable partnership, built on an interdependent reliance on each other’s strengths and helping each other’s weaknesses. At the time, Marco was already a dealer and had a broad knowledge of the industry. Anthony, on the other hand, had built a strong knowledge of social media marketing and a strong following.

Asides having a partner, the Timepiece Gentleman operates within a broad network of experts, wristwatch collectors and other industry leaders, including the Mondani family. This is necessary for growth and learning. One thing that is consistent is that even within this network, Gentleman Timepieces is not just trusted but also deeply respected for their integrity and thoroughness in their dealings and transactions