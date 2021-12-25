Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi on Friday signed the 2022 Appropriation of ₦100, 753,993,241.60K into law.

The Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Funminiyi Afuye, presented the 2022 Appropriation, christened, “Budget of Legacy and Consolidation”, to the Governor on Friday at the Executive Council Chamber, Governor’s Office, Ado Ekiti, the state capital for assent.

Signing the budget with a percentage ratio of 60:40 recurrent to capital expenditure, the governor promised to complete all ongoing legacy projects and consolidate on other achievements recorded in the past three years.

According to Governor Fayemi, the budget was designed to complete the Ekiti Cargo Airport, the Ado-Iworoko section of the Ado-Ifaki Road, renovation of township roads, and the commencement of the construction of farm roads across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others included completion and equipping of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (ESUTH), construction and renovation of schools, provision of learning materials to students, completion of ongoing erosion and watershed management project, foundation laying for Ekiti Knowledge Zone and the Special Agriculture Processing Zone, among others.

The Governor added that the budget was also prepared to ensure that enduring legacies are handed over to successive governments with a clear blueprint of development plans to lift Ekiti into a period of sustained prosperity.

“The 2022 Budget, which has been tagged “Budget of Legacy and Consolidation” is an estimate of ₦100, 753, 993, 241.60), with a 60 per cent to 40 per cent, recurrent to capital expenditure ratio.

“The budget has been designed to help us achieve our goal of finishing well, by consolidating the gains of the last three years, and handing over an enduring legacy to our successor government. It has been designed to ensure we complete most, if not all, of our capital projects, while also ensuring the day-to-day operations of the government continue to run smoothly,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT