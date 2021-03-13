BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

Wife of the Ekiti State governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, has advocated dress code for both gender in civil service, saying indecent dressing is partly responsible for sexual harassment.

Mrs Fayemi who cautioned against sexual harassment in the public service said indecent dressing should not a basis for sexual harassment.

She spoke at the inauguration of Women in Management (WIM) in Ekiti State Public Service, a programme held in commemoration of the International Women’s Day in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

According to her, “Public Service is an institution guided by rules and regulation and as such, deliberate efforts are in place for public servants to appreciate the essence of service with dignity.

“The fact that Ekiti State promotes issues relating to gender equality, empowerment for the girl-child and women via necessary legislation, enforcement, advocacy, enlightenment and support for victims of gender-based violence cannot be controverted.”

In his remark, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Wale Fapohunda, urged the Head of Service to create gender violence policy to complement those made by the Ministry of Justice.

Fapohunda explained that the state public service has zero-tolerance for gender-based violence, adding that the Ministry for Justice gets complaints of sexual harassment regularly.

He urged them to treat gender-based violence complaints with immediate attention.