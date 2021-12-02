The 11th prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose over an alleged N2.2billion fraud, yesterday narrated to the Federal High Court in Lagos how Abiodun Agbele, an associate of Fayose bought properties worth N1.3 billion within four months.

The witness, Mrs Joanne Tolulope, who is an in-house counsel for Still Earth Limited, told the trial judge that Agbele bought four chalets from her company between March and July 2015.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Fayose before the court alongside his company, Spotless Limited over allegations of money laundering and fraud.

Fayose, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

While being led in evidence by the EFCC counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) the witness claimed that her company deals in real estate and also renovate properties to meet the needs and expected standard of their clients.

Mrs Tolulope testified that sometimes between March and July 2015, her company was approached by Abiodun Agbele through a phone call and requested if there are properties available for sale.

“Incidentally, we have properties for sale. We discussed Agbele’s availability to come for inspection.

He came sometime in March 2015 to inspect the property and requested for two chalets of 3-bedroom and 4-bedroom respectively and paid N575 million and some fractions for the property.

“Again, in July 2015 he (Agbele) approached us and brought chalets six and nine for N573 million. He also approached us to register the Deed of Assignment in the name of JJ Technical Services,” the witness told the court.

On how the money was paid, Mrs Tolulope told the court that the sum of N800 million was deposited by De Privateer Limited into account of Still Earth Limited, and a cash lodgment of N209 million from one Taofeek on the instructions of Abiodun Agbele.

The judge has adjourned the matter to December 2 for the continuation of trial.