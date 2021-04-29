ADVERTISEMENT

FBN Holdings Plc has won the Listed Company of the Year award at the 2021 Nigerian Investor Value Awards (“NIVA”).

According to the organisers, the Listed Company of the Year award “is bestowed on a company that has proven the resilience of its business model, recovery capacity across all verticals it participates in, and strategic opportunism in new growth areas,” adding that, ‘‘this award is in recognition of the indelible contributions of FBNHoldings and its subsidiaries to the economic growth of Nigeria, through its 127 years of existence; representing all that is enviable about the financial services industry in Nigeria, reinventing itself to transform into a digital bank with sprawling footprints across the country and Africa.’’

Receiving the award on behalf of FBNHoldings, the group managing director, U.K. Eke, MFR, said, “We are delighted to have been recognised for the impeccable roles we continue to play to support the growth of the Nigerian economy and indeed the Stock Market where we have been a leading player for many decades. With our dedication to Nigeria and the Nigerian people, the FBN Holdings Group has been providing exceptional services to its customers, bringing mainstream banking to Nigeria’s 774 LGAs. Through our Agent Banking platform, we empower people and transform lives. Our shareholders remain key to our success story and every day we strive to deliver quality returns on their investment whilst strengthening the fundamentals of the business through smart investment in technology, our people, and process. As a business, we also prioritize our Economic, Social, and Governance practices to ensure the sustainability of the environment.”

The company has also recently won the Holding Company of the Year and has platinum certification as a Great Place to work from the Great Place to Work Institute.