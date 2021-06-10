FBNInsurance Limited recently rewarded its outstanding financial advisors, sales managers, senior sales manager and area sales managers at the 2020 managing director/ chief executive officer award and the retail annual competition (TRAC) award held in Lagos.

The event, according to the insurer, was part of its drive to motivate its retail sales force and in line with its corporate strategy.

Speaking on the awards, the executive director, retail business distribution, FBNInsurance Limited, Mr. Odinakachi Umekwe, commended the efforts of the retail team for the outstanding performances they put forward despite the pandemic.

According to him, “the retail team is the company’s potent sales force. This team of over 2000 vibrant men and women all over Nigeria has sold insurance under the most challenging environment to ensure the company stays ahead in the retail space despite the limitations imposed by COVID-19. This award ceremony is to adequately reward the top financial advisors and motivate others to strive more.”

At the award presentation for the EMBER award, the Abuja sales area emerged the best performing area for the period under review while Enugu and Aba areas came second and third respectively. The winning areas were given cash rewards for their efforts.

In the same vein, the managing director/chief executive officer of the company, Mr. Val Ojumah, presented a brand-new Hyundai car to the overall winner of the 2020 TRAC Award (Financial Advisors category), Okonkwo Nkechi Rita. Winners in other categories got cash prizes, return tickets to the United States of America, a trip to Dubai as well as training opportunities at the South African Business School, University of Stellenbosch.