FCMB Group Plc has reported a gross revenue of N94.2 billion and Profit Before Tax (PBT) of N8.9 billion for the half-year ended June 30, 2021.

These were the highlights of the group’s unaudited results for the half-year released on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) floor, in Lagos.

Other performance indicators showed an increase in non-interest income to N17.9 billion from N17.5 billion in the corresponding period of 2020. Loans and advances grew by 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and three per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to N916.7 billion in June 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Customer confidence in FCMB remained strong, as deposits were up by 21 per cent YoY and one per cent QoQ to N1.3 trillion within the six months of this year, while total assets increased by 14 per cent YoY and four per cent QoQ to N2.24 trillion.

Moreover, assets under management (AUM) grew impressively by 10 per cent YoY to N500 billion in June 2021.

Key prudential and soundness ratios, including liquidity ratio of 35.7 per cent and capital adequacy of 15.9 per cent, continue to hold up to further prove the resilience of FCMB Group despite the challenging business and regulatory environment in the financial industry.