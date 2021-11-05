First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has equipped the newly constructed E-classroom of the Institute of Child Health (ICH) of the University of Ibadan (UI) to safeguard children’s healthcare through research, training, and services in a post-pandemic world.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, group head, corporate affairs of FCMB, Mr Diran Olojo, said, “We have created a platform for borderless learning and collaborative teaching. It is different from a conventional classroom and will greatly benefit the Institute of Child Health students and faculty. They now have access to real-time information about child health care trends from other parts of the world.”

Olojo affirmed the bank’s commitment to championing and executing projects that would rapidly improve the country’s health care index. “Our decision at FCMB to fund the facilities in this E-Classroom, following its successful construction, aligns with our philosophy and commitment towards boosting human capacity in line with our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. In addition, it supports the fierce urgency required to deliver on Sustainable Development Goals 3 and 4: Good health and Well-being, and Quality education”.

Also speaking, the acting vice-chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Adebola Ekanola, commended FCMB for its various impact investments in the institution. He expressed gratitude to the bank for consistently supporting the University of Ibadan and helping it to sustain access to inclusive and quality education, which changes lives and society.

Ekanola said the facility donated by the bank has firmly planted the Institute of Child Health of the College of Medicine in the new era of e-Teaching and e-Learning. He affirmed the university’s commitment to building virtual and physical infrastructure to provide unique education pathways for students. The professor urged leading Nigerian corporations to emulate First City Monument Bank’s commitment to good health, well-being, and quality education at scale.

FCMB has a long history of community and human development intervention activities nationwide. The bank is committed to its customers and communities’ well-being while contributing to their sustainable development.