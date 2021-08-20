Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board will tomorrow airlift 170 pilgrims to Jordan.

The board read the Riot Act to intending pilgrims from Abuja, the nation’s capital city to the Kingdom of Jordan.

It also warned those with tendencies of absconding to stay away from the pilgrimage.

This warning is coming as the board commenced the pre-departure activities for airlifting of the FCT intending pilgrims to the holy land of the Kingdom of Jordan on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

The director of the Board, Dabara Vingo, who read the riot act, yesterday during the mandatory COVID-19 testing and other medical examinations, noted that even if an intending pilgrim’s name is on the visa list, and it is discovered that he or she has the tendencies to abscond, the board will not allow such a person to travel and that measures are in place to fish them out.

Vingo explained that the COVID-19 chain reaction test aims at detecting the presence of the virus in the intending pilgrims as they are required to have a negative result within 72 hours before boarding the aircraft to Jordan.

According to him, the agency will be organising a pilgrim’s orientation programme, for all intending pilgrims to be aware of what they have on the ground, all the expectations of them in the holy land, the change in weather.

On his part, the chairman, FCT Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Dr. Samson Jonah, said the pilgrimage is not just a spiritual exercise, but a moment where Christians deepen their relationship with God.