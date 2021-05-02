By IGHO OYOYO

The Minsiter of State for FCT, Hajiya Ramatu Aliyu, has approved the payment of the new national minimum wage for staff of area councils and primary school teachers across the territory effective from May, 2021.

The approval for payment of the new minimum wage, was contained in a letter from the director of human resources of the FCDA, Mohammed Bashir, intimating the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) of the Minister’s approval.

“I am directed to inform you that the ministerial committee constituted by the FCT administration to carry out the above mentioned exercise had concluded the assignment and forwarded the report accordingly.

“It is gratifying to note that after due consideration, the Administration has approved of payment of the new national minimum wage to LEA teachers and area council staff with effect from May, 2021,” the letter obtained by LEADERSHIP said.

The FCT minister of state had in January, 2021, urged both the NULGE and NUT to carry out screening of area council staff and teachers to enable the administration know its staff strength.

The screening was carried out by both NULGE and the NUT where 17,000 teachers were screened during the exercise in February, 2021 afterwhich a ministerial committee later submitted its report.

Meanwhile, the union has said that it has suspended proposed resumption of its strike action slated for Monday, May 3, 2021.

It had earlier threatened o commence strike if the FCT administration failed to commence payment of the minimum wage for primary school teachers in the territory.

The acting secretary of the FCT NUT, Comrade Margret Jethro, stated this while speaking with journalists shortly at the end of an emergency meeting of the State Wing Executive Committee (SWEC) of the union in Gwagwalada, at the weekend.

She said the union decision to put the resumption of the strike action on hold was as a result of the renewed assurances and letter of commitment by the FCT administration to ensure implementation of the new minimum wage is sustained.

“In the event that the FCTA management reneged o its promise, that the union will be compelled to reconvene by the end of May, 2021 to take appropriate labour action,” she added.