Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Bello disclosed this in a post on Facebook on Friday, urging unvaccinated people to make themselves available for COVID-19 vaccination.

According to the Minister, “I have tested positive for COVID-19.

“After a hide and seek period spanning 21 months (1yr 9 months) between COVID-19 and my humble self, the virus finally caught up with me during the dying days of 2021. After feeling unwell from 28th December, I decided to do a COVID-19 test yesterday morning.

“The result came out positive this morning. Currently doing fine, with some sore throat, feverish feeling and mild running nose. Undertaking treatment and isolation at home.

“I salute and wish all the medical personnel in the FCT and beyond who have been in the front line fighting this pandemic a happy and prosperous new year 2022. I pray for the quick recovery of all of us currently afflicted with COVID-19.

“I have been informed by the experts that my case is mild because I took two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. I appeal to all those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so.

“Thanks and Happy New year to all.”