BY IGHO OYOYO

Ahead of the area council elections, the minister of state for FCT, Hajiya Ramatu Aliyu, on Monday, met with the APC chairmanship candidates of the six area councils, telling them to reconcile with their opponents that lost out in the just-concluded party’s primaries.

The ruling APC had on Friday, held its chairmanship primary elections across the six area councils ahead of February 12, 2022 council elections in the FCT.

The minister, while addressing the APC chairmanship flag-bearers in her office in Abuja, also urged them to open their two arms to receive opponents and supporters into the party’s fold.

Aliyu urged them to bear in their minds that wining the party’s primaries was not the end of the election, saying there was the need for them to ensure they reconcile with their opponents, who lost out at the primaries for the victory of the party in the February 12, 2022 election.

“Let me first congratulate all of you that emerged victorious at the just concluded APC chairmanship primary elections across the six area councils. But most importantly, I want you all to understand that wining and the primaries is not the final election, as you all need to reach out to your opponents that lost out and receive them with your open arms,” she said.

She advised them to also ensure they accommodate all other aspirants that contested with them at the primaries.

Also speaking, the state chairman of the APC in FCT, Alhaji Abdulmalik Usman, disclosed that the party will set up a reconciliation committee before the end of the week in order to reconcile all other aggrieved aspirants that lost out at the party’s primaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed confidence that the party shall emerge victorious in the chairmanship and councillorship elections across the six area councils, even as he urged members and supporters of the APC to be peaceful and law abiding to constituted authorities.