By IGHO OYOYO

One of the aspirants contesting for the chairmanship position of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Abdullahi Jibrin Imam, has called on the electoral committee to declare him winner of the just concluded AMAC primary election, because his name was omitted from the ballot papers.

Imam, who made the call at a press conference on Thursday, expressed disappointment that his aspiration was dented by the electoral committee, whom he accused of deliberately denying him the right to contest the primary after paying for the forms and met all the requirements.

He vowed to take the party to court, if he is not declared winner of the APC primary election, describing the situation as an injustice.

According to him, the reason for the discrepancy in the election was because the process was not free and fair, hence his name was omitted from the ballot papers, adding that the committee decided to compensate the leadership of the council, by imposing a non-party man on the people as winner of the primary election.

“I know I would have won the primary election if my name was not omitted from it. I know my popularity and the support base I have. As a result of this, it is obvious that APC faithful are not happy and they are very angry with the election. Because of this development, it is also obvious that the APC will definitely find it very difficult to win the general election.

“The truth is that it was unfair to allow the chairman of AMAC to impose a candidate on us, after all, my name was omitted from the ballot papers. I will not rest until I get justice, because I deserved to contest and win the election and I do not see any reason why my name should be omitted.

“If there was justice and fairness in the whole process, I would have consider it and allow things the way it is, but since there was none, I will not rest until I get justice for the injustice done to me by omitting my name from the ballot papers and denying me the right to contest the election. I should be declared winner or I will take the party to court,” he said.