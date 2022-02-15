Civil Society Organisation, Yiaga Africa, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

Giving a report on the just conducted local government election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) that took place on Saturday, the executive director Yiaga Africa Samson Itodo and BOT member Ezenwa Nwagwu, said Buhari must sign the electoral act if he wants the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to improve the electoral integrity.

“Yiaga Africa calls on the President to, without further delay, give assent to the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2022.

“INEC should urgently undertake an audit of the BVAS and ensure all the technological glitches with the devices are resolved, ahead of Ekiti and Osun 2022 off-cycle gubernatorial elections to prevent possible disenfranchisement of voters, but also inspire public confidence in electoral technologies being deployed INEC for elections,” Yiaga Africa said at a press conference in Abuja.

According to the CSO, to avert possible voter disenfranchisement in subsequent elections, INEC should synchronise all voter registration information with the newly created polling units on its online and offline databases.

“Timely upload of polling unit results on the INEC online portal will boost public trust and confidence in election results declared by INEC. Yiaga Africa calls on INEC to continue to maintain the highest level of transparency in the results collation process by ensuring polling units results are uploaded in time.

“Yiaga Africa calls on political parties and contestants to show maturity and respect for laid down rules and guidelines for the conduct of elections.”

“Yiaga Africa commends the people of the FCT and security agencies for the peaceful conduct of the elections. Most importantly, Yiaga Africa lauds the voters for their resilience and determination to vote despite the logistical challenges.

“Yiaga Africa commends Nigerians in the FCT who volunteered as citizen observers for the Area council elections. Yiaga Africa also appreciates development partners for the supportive role they played in promoting credible and peaceful elections,” the report added.

On the violation of electoral guidelines during the area council polls, Yiaga Africa said its observers in 8% of polling units that the voting cubicles were not set up in locations that guarantee the secrecy of the ballots.

“Some of the voting cubicles were not set up in locations that permit access for persons with disabilities. In 5% of the observed polling units, voters’ fingerprints were not checked using the BVAS. Indelible ink was not applied to the cuticle of voters during Yiaga Africa’s observation in 10% of the observed polling units.

“Yiaga Africa observers reported disenfranchisement of voters as a result of missing names on the voter register deployed to the polling unit. In the centres where the disenfranchisement occurred, the voters were holders of valid Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) assigned to those polling units. For such voters, INEC’s online voter verification portal also verified their registration status. Upon further investigation by Yiaga Africa, we discovered that INEC allocated voters to new polling units without informing voters of the changes to their polling units. This created confusion and prevented some voters from casting their ballot.

“Yiaga Africa observed imbalance in the distribution of voters to new polling units. This imbalance created challenges with the management of polling units with over 1000 registered voters. While some polling units have as many as 2,500 registered voters others had less than 5 voters within the same location. Yiaga Africa notes that these inconsistencies question the reliability and accuracy of the Commission’s framework for the expansion of polling units.

“As part of the comprehensive observation of the electoral process, WTV also deployed observers to the 20 LGA results collation centres. Findings from the LGA collation centres reveal the following.

“Compliance to COVID-19 public health protocols: 40% of WTV collation observers reported that there were no designated areas in the collation centres for implementing COVID-19 safety and health measures such as hand sanitizing. Also, coalition officers did not enforce compulsory wearing of face masks nor body temperature checks.

“Adequate deployment of Collation Officials: An average of 5 results collation officials were seen in the LGA collation centres of which an average of 2 were women.

On deployment of security officials, Yiaga said the WTV observers reported the presence of security officials in all collation centres observed.

While it noted that an average of five party agents were present at the LGA collation centres, they said in all LGA collation centres, collation officials entered the results for the chairmanship election in the original form EC 8C in figures.

“Two political parties majorly countersigned result forms: In LGA collation centres that opened and WTV observed, INEC collation officers requested party agents present to countersign the results form. In 100% of those LGA collation centres, APC and PDP party agents present countersigned results summary forms respectively. The INEC officials also distributed copies of the results form to the party agents and security agents present.

“Posting official results at the collation centers: In 100% of collation centers, the LGA collation officers completed the Notice of Results Poster EC60E for the chairmanship election and it displayed the result at the collation center. No party agent disagreed with the declared chairmanship results in all of the collation centers observed,” the report said, adding that incidents of Intimidation, harassment or violence during accreditation and voting was reported in 3% of polling units observed.