In a bid to facilitate the movement and resettlement of some indigenous communities within the Abuja City Centre to their new locations, the Federal Executive Council (FCE) has approved a N5.4 billion contract for the construction of an access road from Mpape to Shere-Galuwyi Resettlement Housing Scheme in Bwari area council of the FCT.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Malam Muhammad Bello made this known in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary Anthony Ogunlelye which a copy was made available to newsmen in Abuja.

The Minister said the absence of access road to the Resettlement Site and other infrastructure has hitherto prevented the movement of the designated communities as planned.

“The Galuwyi Shere Resettlement Site is located on a 900-hectares of land in Bwari Area Council. Sixteen Communities are to be moved into two Phases: Phase I consists of most of the Communities in Phase II of the Abuja Federal Capital City (FCC) and include seven communities namely: Utako, Maje, Mabushi, Jabi Samuel, Jabi Yakubu, Kpaadna, Zhilu.

