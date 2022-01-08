Ahead of the 2022 FCT area council elections, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has told traditional monarchs that it would not hesitate to hold them responsible for the breakdown of peace in their domains.

The FCTA also called on the traditional rulers of the 17 Abuja graded chiefdoms to foster peace, especially before and during elections in the territory.

The mandate secretary, FCT Area Council Services Secretariat (ACSS), Hon. Ibrahim Dantshoho, who made the call while speaking with journalists said to ensure that there is no loss of lives during the election, graded chiefs need to talk to their subjects that irrespective of party differences, there should be peace before, during, and after the elections.

Dantshoho, during a familiarisation tour of some FCT graded chiefdoms in Abaji and Kwali Area Councils added that the government was not unmindful of the prevailing security challenges in the country.

“Those involved in acts that breach the peace are known to the people within the various domains of the FCT,” he said, adding that the chiefdoms cannot be left out of the quest to foster peace especially in the wake of the prevailing insecurity.

“As the traditional ruler, in your domain, you should talk to your subjects on why there must be peace, as once there is peace a lot of things would be enjoyed. That’s why we are preaching peace.

“In the next five weeks or so we will be having the area council election and the minister has said we should convey this message to you why there must not be any loss of life,” he said.

One of the traditional leaders, the Etsu of Yaba Chiefdom in Abaji Area Council, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, advised politicians to ensure that they follow law and order in the society while in pursuit of their aspirations.

“What we want is peace with or without elections, because nothing can be done in the atmosphere of crisis,” he said.